World Press Trends 2016 report released by WAN-IFRA

The World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers has released its popular, and much anticipated, World Press Trends report for 2016.

The message for 2016 is one that is encouraging: globally, more than 2.7 billion adults are reading newspapers in print.

Moreover, digital newspaper and news media readership is also growing. World Press Trends analysis estimates that at least 40 per cent of global internet users read newspapers and news media online.

The World Press Trends survey includes data from more than 70 countries, accounting for more than 90 per cent of the global industry’s value. The data is compiled through an enormous undertaking by dozens of national newspaper and news media associations, as well as global data suppliers.

It's a 'must read' for publishers, public policy, and media watchers this holiday season.