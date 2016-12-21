How will public policy decisions impact newspapers in 2017?

Ed Greenspon, the president and CEO of the Public Policy Forum, an Ottawa-based think tank, has had a busy 2016. Commissioned by the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Greenspon has been crossing the country to hear from the grassroots about what possible fixes the federal government can act upon to improve Canada's media industry.

Although his report is not expected until early 2017, he recently sat down with J-Source to do a year-end reflection on some of the key points he's heard from stakeholders. We encourage you to read the Q & A piece, here, and let us know what you think.