Vividata: Newspapers deliver across the ages

Newspapers in Canada reach eight out of ten (79 per cent) adults 18+ each and every week. These readers are choosing to read newspapers in printed or digital format and those preferences vary by the age of readers.

Printed newspaper readers tend to be older – 73 per cent of printed newspaper readers are over the age of 35 compared to 65 per cent of digital readers in the same age group.

Newspapers are evolving to attract readers of all ages, including Millennials (age 21-34), by expanding their digital offerings and distribution channels.

These findings come from the most recent release from Vividata. Vividata is a leading provider of cross-platform audience measurement for Canadian newspapers and magazines, at the national, regional, and local market level.

The 2016 Q2 release provides a wealth of readership and product data based on a 12 month sample of 40,000+ in 49 markets across Canada.

Source: www.vividata.ca