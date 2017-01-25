Vividata: Domestic vacation travellers are strong newspaper readers

Research from Vividata reports that 53 per cent of Canadian adults travelled for vacation within Canada during the past 12 months.

These travellers are strong newspaper readers. More than half (56%) read yesterday’s daily newspaper and almost eight in ten can be reached with newspapers over the course of a week.

These readers enjoy newspapers in both print and digital formats, with considerable overlap between the two. While digital readership is strong, the many also maintain their printed newspaper habit.