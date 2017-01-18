Veteran Toronto Star journalist Haroon Siddiqui joins Ryerson faculty

Former Toronto Star columnist and editor Haroon Siddiqui is joining Ryerson University as a distinguished visiting professor in the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Communication & Design.

Siddiqui worked in various newsroom roles throughout his 37-year tenure at the Star, including foreign affairs reporter, news editor, national editor, editorial page editor and columnist. He also spent 10 years at the Brandon Sun and two years at the Press Trust of India news agency based in Bombay.

A former director on the Canadian Newspaper Association board, Siddiqui has received numerous industry awards and was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2001.