Darcy Cheek and Nick Gardiner, both long-time reporters with the Brockville Recorder and Times have announced their retirements.

Combined, these two stalwarts represent a combined 46 years spent reporting in Brockville, ON, and the surrounding Leeds-Grenville counties.

The paper's managing editor, Derek Gordanier, penned a thoughtful tribute to the two storied careers in local journalism. You can read the entire piece here.