Our trust in news media presentation has been updated

Trust in media is a hot topic these days with fake news on the rise and journalism in crisis. New Canadian research confirms that while social media may be entertaining and fun, traditional media is trusted and true.

The 2016 research by Earnscliffe Strategy Group confirms that seven out of ten respondents completely or mostly trust their newspapers, radio and television, but that figure drops to 15 per cent for news acquired via social media.

Newspapers Canada has updated the Trust in News Media presentation to include this new data that was presented as part of The Shattered Mirror report released last week by the Public Policy Forum.