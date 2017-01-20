Sun sets on Fidlin’s career

After more than 40 years in the newspaper business, Toronto Sun sports columnist Ken Fidlin is retiring from the newspaper business.

"The Sun gave me opportunities I could never have imagined," Fidlin writes in his final column.

"I have covered two Stanley Cup finals, two NBA finals, five Super Bowls, nine Grey Cups, 20 World Series, two Olympic Games, three soccer World Cups, four Ryder Cups, three Presidents Cups, 40 major golf championships. I have stood for about 5,000 national anthems (often two at a time) on five different continents."