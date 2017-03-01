Newspaper media reach nine in ten Canadians

Newspapers are a trusted source of information for today’s consumers of news in Canada. In fact, based on research from early 2016, nine of ten adults (87 per cent) reported reading newspaper content each week on various different platforms, such as in print, online, on mobile, and/or tablets.

As well, about three in ten (27 per cent) of adults are dedicated readers, accessing newspaper content on all four platforms.

Research from the Newspapers 24/7 study details readership by platform, by time of day and by different target groups. Study materials including a presentation and multiple fact sheets can be found online here.