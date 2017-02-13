Questions regarding Canada’s anti-spam legislation

Canada’s Anti-Spam legislation (CASL), which came into force on July 1, 2014, introduced new rules around the use of “commercial electronic messages”, the alteration of transmission data, and the installation of computer software on to another person’s computer or device.

Many day-to-day activities associated with newspaper publishing can be affected by the new regulations, including sending an email to prospective customers, permitting a mobile application to be downloaded, or operating a website. Failure to comply with the new rules could invite significant fines or even attract a private action.

As publishers continue to grapple with issues of compliance, Business Wire Canada wants to hear from you. They are looking to speak with individual publishers to get their perspectives on the law and the effects it could have on Canadian media organizations.

Some of their questions would include:

1) How are you affected by the Canada Anti-Spam Law (CASL)? What are some of the day-to-day issues that you currently face due to this law? What are some long-term issues you expect to face?

2) What are you, your newsroom, or head office doing to deal with those issues?

3) If it were up to you, as a member of the Canadian media/publishing industry, how would you structure CASL?

4) Do you have any other thoughts or opinions to share about CASL and the media industry?

If you are interested, please contact: Jean-Adrien Delicano, Media Relations Specialist, at Jean-Adrien.Delicano@businesswire.com directly.