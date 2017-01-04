Postmedia launches Innovation Outpost for B2B digital clients

In 2016, Postmedia announced plans to launch an innovative tech lab at the Communitech Hub in Waterloo, Ontario. The unique Innovation Outpost is designed to serve as an incubator for new digital ideas.

“IO is focused on expanding innovation capabilities, growing business-to-business product strategy, and evolving the company’s digital possibilities for small and medium-sized businesses,” explains Postmedia CEO Andrew McLeod in a new blog post for INMA. “From audience analytics to content marketing and digital advertising, our Postmedia IO team will breathe new ideas to augment the digital programmes and solutions we already have in place.”

