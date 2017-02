Postmedia Network Inc. announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Doug Lamb, will be leaving the company effective February 28, 2017.

Lamb joined Postmedia’s predecessor in 2005 and has served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer since its inception in 2010. Previously Mr. Lamb held executive roles with Metroland (Torstar), Hollinger International Inc. and Southam Inc.

The search for a replacement is currently underway.