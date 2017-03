Torstar Corp., Canada’s second largest newspaper publisher and the owner of the Toronto Star, has tapped John Boynton to take on the role of president and chief executive officer. He will start in the job March 31, succeeding David Holland, who is retiring, the Financial Post reports.

Boynton is currently the chief marketing officer at Aimia, Inc., which owns several loyalty programs, including Aeroplan. Prior to that, he was a chief marketing officer at Rogers Communications.