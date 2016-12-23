Publisher of Nanaimo News Bulletin retires

After more than 30 years in the newspaper business, Nanaimo News Bulletin publisher Maurice Donn has retired.

Donn’s last day at the News Bulletin was Friday, Dec 16th.

He said he will miss the people – staff and clients – the most from his 10 years at the helm of Nanaimo’s community newspaper.

“Nanaimo has huge potential and I was happy to be part of the growth of the Bulletin for the past 10 years,” Donn said.

Donn’s replacement at the News Bulletin has not yet been announced. In the meantime, publisher duties will be managed by sales manager Sean McCue.