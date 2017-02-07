Longtime Vancouver Sun columnist calls it a career

After 41 years with the Vancouver Sun, columnist Pete McMartin has decided to retire.

In his final column, McMartin wrote: "It is the custom of goodbye columns like this to reminisce about the wonderful people I met, the talented colleagues I worked with, and how lucky I was to do what I did — all of which is true."

"But reminiscing does not interest me, and I don’t expect it to interest you. Thousands of people retire every day without fanfare, and they just get on with things. I wish to do the same."

You can read the full copy of his final column here.