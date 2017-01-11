Longtime Toronto Sun sports columnist Ken Fidlin retires

Longtime Toronto Sun sports columnist Ken Fidlin is retiring. Fidlin began his newspaper career in 1971 as a sportswriter with the Woodstock Sentinel-Review. He later moved on to roles at the Kingston Whig-Standard and then the Ottawa Journal before joining the Toronto Sun in 1980.

In his 36 years with the Sun, Fidlin has covered baseball, golf, football and countless sporting events in Toronto and beyond, including two Stanley Cup finals, two NBA finals, five Super Bowls, nine Grey Cups, 20 World Series, two Olympic Games, three soccer World Cups, four Ryder Cups, three Presidents Cups and 40 major golf championships.