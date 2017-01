Philip Walker, a former photojournalist with the Waterloo Region Record, passed away on January 8. He was 60 years old.

The award-winning photographer was with the Ontario newspaper for 32 years and covered local and national news, arts and sporting events, including the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

He began his newspaper career as a photographer for the Woodstock Sentinel-Review, where he worked for four years before joining The Record.