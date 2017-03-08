News on News spring break

As the gusty, blustery vestiges of winter begin to give way to the warmth of spring, what better time than now to work on a website!?

At least that's our thinking.

As our recent mail out to members explained, the Canadian Newspaper Association (CNA) and the Canadian Community Newspapers Association (CCNA) met at separate special meetings in late 2016, and voted, unanimously, to merge. The product of this merger is a new industry association, which will now be known as News Media Canada.

The first hallmarks of our transformation will begin on Friday, March 10, and will continue throughout the following week. Because of the changeover, our News on News industry newsletter will not be published during the week of March 13-17, but will return the following week. We will, however, be keeping you up to date on all relevant industry updates on our Newspapers Canada Facebook page, and on Twitter @NewspaperCanada.

We look forward to showing off our new livery to you very soon.