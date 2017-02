Ni Hao PEI has re-launched as Prince Edward Island's first-ever dual language newspaper. Written in English and Mandarin, the publication is a full-colour monthly publication with a circulation of 2,000-3,000 copies.

According to its website, the free newspaper is "designed to inform and educate all Islanders on PEI's growing Chinese community, available services, events [...] and much, much more."

You can read more about the paper's evolution here.