Members: Have your voice heard!

Last week, Bob Cox, the chairman of our board of directors, published an op-ed in the Globe and Mail that demonstrated how many small and medium-sized newspapers across Canada are being hurt by the unfair rules applied to taxing Internet behemoths, such as Facebook and Google.

Although Cox's op-ed is contextualized with data for The Winnipeg Free Press, that doesn't mean that it can't be used to highlight the challenges faced by your local publication, too.

That's why we are encouraging members to download a copy of Cox's op-ed to use as a template of your own.

Simply replace the highlighted sections of the document with the numbers from your own publication and publish it in your newspaper, on your website, and on social media. Have your voice heard.