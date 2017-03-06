Advocate Media partners with unique community-building project

Atlantic Canada's Advocate Media has agreed to be the title sponsor of a new project aimed to attract more people to Lunenburg County, N.S.

Lunenburg County, like many communities in the province, is experiencing a population decline. NOW Lunenburg County; a Fund of the Lunenburg County Community Fund, was initiated to carry out the work of growing the population.

Together with a videographer to document their work, they'll be traveling across Canada during the summer of 2017, stopping in communities throughout the country.

It's a creative strategy - and we will keep you posted on how the project develops over the coming months.