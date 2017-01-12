Martha Perkins named editor in chief at the Vancouver Courier

Industry veteran Martha Perkins is the new editor in chief for Glacier Media's Vancouver Courier.

In the Lower Mainland, Perkins previously served as editor for the Westender, Bowen Island Undercurrent and North Shore Outlook. She also held an editor position at four weekly newspapers in Ontario’s cottage country.

Perkins has received more than 60 awards from Canada’s regional and national newspaper associations, and was presented with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award in 2003 for her community contributions.