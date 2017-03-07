‘Business Decision Makers’ are dedicated newspaper readers

A study conducted by Newspapers Canada found that more than nine out of ten Business Decision Makers (BDMs) read newspaper content in print, on their desktop/laptop, on their phone or via their tablet.

This target group is always on the go so it is no surprise that their primary newspaper access platform is their smartphone.

This target group craves information. More than a third (34 per cent) of BDMs read newspaper content on all four platforms.

BDMs are defined as Canadian professionals, senior management/executives and business owners/self-employed.