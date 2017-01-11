La Presse shares its digital success story at AEDE conference

In December, Guy Crevier, publisher for La Presse, appeared as one of the lead speakers at the annual conference for WAN-IFRA’s Spanish member association, Asociación de Editores de Diarios Españoles. Crevier gave delegates an overview of the challenges and opportunities the Montreal newspaper faced as it shifted its business model from print to digital and launched its highly successful tablet app, La Presse+.

He also stressed the importance of high-quality content as a key factor in the media company’s ongoing success. "We have always been convinced that the best way for us to differentiate ourselves (from the Facebooks and Googles of this world) is continuing to produce high quality contents and to sustain a large newsroom,” he said.

