Your voice is needed for WAN-IFRA’s Women in News survey

Dear Members,

Newspapers Canada supports WAN-IFRA’s effort to identify industry-led solutions to promote gender equality in news media.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2017, we ask you to join us in the effort by taking a short “gender reality check” survey today. Help us learn more about current practices to promote women’s leadership and voices in the news within your organization, and have your say on how we as an industry can collectively accelerate change.

Global reports show that men occupy 73 per cent of the top media management jobs, whereas women occupy just 27 per cent of the highest positions. Among the ranks of reporters, men hold nearly two-thirds of the jobs.

Since 2010, WAN-IFRA has been working to increase women’s leadership and voices in the global news industry through its sector-leading Women in News programme. In December 2016, the WAN-IFRA Board passed a resolution committing itself to improving diversity in its own governance bodies and engaging its members in the effort to prioritize the acceleration of women’s leadership and voices in the news. This Gender Reality Check is a first step in activating this commitment.

We look forward to your input to the conversation about how we as an industry can accelerate women’s leadership and voices in the news.

Click here to complete the Gender Reality Check survey.

With best regards,

John Hinds, President and CEO, Newspapers Canada

Vincent Peyrègne, CEO, WAN-IFRA