Finalists announced for World’s Best-Designed Newspaper

After more than 170 entries, judges have narrowed the field to the final 12 contestants in this year's competition for the title of 'World's Best-Designed Newspaper'.

Entries are evaluated by a panel of judges, organized by the Society for News Design. They base their decisions on writing, visual storytelling, use of resources, execution, photography, headlines and “voice” – as well as overall design.

Over the last decade, several Canadian publications have brought home awards of distinction, including The Globe and Mail, The National Post, and The Montreal Gazette.

We encourage all our members to indulge their creativity and check out how publishers across the globe are innovating within the print medium.