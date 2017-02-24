Canada’s 800-pound news media gorilla

Bob Cox, publisher of the Winnipeg Free Press, and the current chair of our organization, has published an op-ed in Policy Options in response to a recent piece penned by the heads of the English and French news services.

Cox argues that questions should be asked about why the CBC is dominating local news markets, and weakening media diversity.

"On the one hand, the CBC argues for more federal money for a public service mission and, on the other hand, it acts as any commercial operator would, competing with its elbows up."

This debate comes in the wake of the much anticipated Shattered Mirror report, produced by the Public Policy Forum.

