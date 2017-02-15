Highlighting the public’s ‘trust’ in news media

In today’s world of fake news, questionable sources and a growing reliance on social media, newspapers continue to provide Canadians with accurate information as a trusted source, according to many different studies.

Newspapers Canada has a growing number of research and marketing materials designed to help publishers highlight the public's sense of trust in news media.

Publishers and sales staff can download and customize the PowerPoint presentation and the Fact Sheet serves as a companion piece or leave behind.

We've also been active on our “be like Doug” meme campaign to promote newspapers as a trusted source. Be sure to include our hashtag #checkyoursources when sharing the ads on Facebook or Twitter.