Help promote Family Literacy Day next week

Newspapers Canada encourages publications of all sizes to participate in Canada’s largest family literacy event. On Friday, January 27, Family Literacy Day celebrations will be taking place across the country, with numerous literacy-themed events and activities designed to raise awareness about the importance of reading.

Newspapers Canada is a proud supporter of Family Literacy Day and has made a number of public service announcements and editorial resources from ABC Life Literacy Canada available to our members.

For more information, visit the Family Literacy Day website or download resources from the CommunityWire website at www.communitywire.ca/en/org/abc-life-literacy-canada.