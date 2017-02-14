Former Stratford Beacon Herald publisher retires

After more than three decades in the newspaper business, Dave Carter has decided to retire.

The former sales rep, publisher and advertising sales manager, left his position of group director of media sales with Postmedia in January.

Carter started at the Beacon Herald in 1984 as a film-stripper, in the pre-digital days when physical negatives were used to create printing plates.

The next year, he accepted a job as an inside sales rep with the paper’s commercial fine printing division, and by 1998 had already worked his way up to general manager and, shortly thereafter, added sales manager to his title.

His transition from commercial fine printing to the newspaper side of the business was complete in 2006, when he was named The Beacon Herald’s publisher.