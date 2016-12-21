Federal government to strengthen broadband Internet access to rural communities

The federal government has pledged $500-million to help expand broadband Internet connections in rural communities across the country.

The Globe and Mail reports that Ottawa's plan, called 'Connect to Innovate', will provide important investments to roughly 300 communities. The program is slated to run until 2021.

Newspapers Canada supports this decision. According to 2013 research from AdWest's Media Usage Study, more than one-third of respondents living in rural areas and small communities have a dial-up internet connection at home, while 16 per cent have no internet connection at all.