Fact Sheet: Newspapers by the Numbers

In 2016, advertising revenue for daily and community newspapers combined topped $2.3 billion. Almost 50 million newspapers were circulated across the country every week, and nine out of ten adults accessed newspaper content across all platforms – print, computer, phone and tablet.

