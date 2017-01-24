CJF J-Talks: Politics and Democracy in America

Following the inauguration of Donald Trump, the CJF is organizing two special J-Talks on the role of media in a time where many feel anxious, vulnerable and subject to legitimized hate—or, on the other extreme, ignored by the mainstream media altogether.

Separate talks will be held in Toronto and Ottawa.

Toronto's J-Talk will feature Susanne Craig from The New York Times; David Fahrenthold from The Washington Post; and The Toronto Star's Daniel Dale, in conversation with the CBC's Neil Macdonald. The event will be hosted at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

The J-Talk taking place in Ottawa will feature both Craig and Fahrenthold, in conversation with David Walmsley, the editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.cjf-fjc.ca/j-talks