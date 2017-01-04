CJF J-Talk: The Changing Ways Canadians Get Their News

How are Canadians getting their news, and whom do they trust to provide it? How do perceptions differ between social media and mainstream news organizations? Does the government have a role in aiding struggling news outlets?

The Canadian Journalism Foundation in partnership with the Public Policy Forum, will be exploring these questions in a special J-Talk discussion panel in Toronto on Thursday, January 26.

Finding A Way Forward: The Changing Ways Canadians Get Their News will feature Christopher Waddell, associate professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University, in conversation with Edward Greenspon, president and CEO of the Public Policy Forum; Allan Gregg, principal with Earnscliffe Strategy Group; and April Lindgren, associate professor at Ryerson University School of Journalism and principal investigator for the Local News Research Project. Audience members will have the opportunity to participate in this town hall format.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets to the event.