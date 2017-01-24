Groups concerned about EU copyright proposal

Late last month, tech trade groups penned a letter to U.S. regulators warning against a European Union copyright proposal, reports The Hill.

At issue is an EU measure that would require internet companies to create content filtering software to detect copyright material.

The Hill reports that tech groups say the proposal breaks from established international standards and wrongly put liability for copyright violations on internet companies instead of those who actually publish copyrighted material on their platforms.

