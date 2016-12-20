Entries now being accepted for the 2016 CAJ Awards program

The Canadian Association of Journalists is now accepting entries for the 2016 CAJ Awards program. The annual awards recognize outstanding storytelling among Canadian journalists, and includes Canada's top investigative journalism award, the Don McGillivray Award.

The deadline for entries is January 13, 2017. To learn more and submit your entries, visit http://caj.ca/Awards.

Finalists will be announced by the end of March 2017, with the winners announced at the 2017 CAJ conference banquet and awards gala, scheduled for April 28-29, 2017 in Ottawa.