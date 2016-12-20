Enter the CCNAs and Great Idea Awards today

With 2017 just around the corner, it’s time to submit your work for Newspapers Canada’s annual industry awards. Daily and community newspapers of all sizes are encouraged to enter our two flagship competitions: the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and the Great Idea Awards.

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country, with categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia work in various circulation classes.

Open to daily and community newspapers, the annual Great Idea Awards recognize the most creative and innovative examples of newspaper marketing and promotion, in order to showcase as many outstanding initiatives as possible.

The entry deadline for both competitions is Tuesday, January 31.

Newspapers Canada is also looking for experienced, qualified industry professionals to serve as judges for our 2017 awards. Judging the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and Great Idea Awards is a unique and rewarding experience, as it allows our judges to have an exclusive look at the best articles, photographs, headlines, stories, and overall newspapers from the past calendar year. We encourage you to fill out the nomination form to nominate either yourself or one of your colleagues as a judge.