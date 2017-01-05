Enter the CCNAs and the Great Idea Awards today!

Newspaper publishers are encouraged to submit their entries for Newspapers Canada's two flagship award programs: the Great Idea Awards and the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards. The national industry awards celebrate outstanding editorial work and promotional initiatives among our daily and community newspaper members.

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country, with categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia work in various circulation classes.

Open to daily and community newspapers, the annual Great Idea Awards recognize the most creative and innovative examples of newspaper marketing and promotion, in order to showcase as many outstanding initiatives as possible.

Don't miss your opportunity to participate in our 2017 awards season; the entry deadline for both competitions is Tuesday, January 31.

Newspapers Canada is also looking for experienced, qualified industry professionals to serve as judges for our 2017 awards. Judging the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and Great Idea Awards is a unique and rewarding experience, as it allows our judges to have an exclusive look at the best articles, photographs, headlines, stories, and overall newspapers from 2016. We encourage you to fill out the nomination form to nominate either yourself or one of your colleagues as a judge.