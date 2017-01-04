Editor and Publisher accepting entries for 10 Newspapers that Do It Right list

Newspaper publishers are encouraged to nominate their publications for Editor and Publisher’s 10 Newspapers That Do It Right list. The annual feature spotlights newspapers that have earned a notable achievement in at least one particular area, carried out a successful innovation, implemented cost-savings procedures, or developed programs that have generated revenues or increased circulation. Editor & Publisher aims share the best and brightest ideas from publications of all sizes.

Nominate your paper today at www.editorandpublisher.com/10newspapers/