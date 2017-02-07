David Skok leaves The Toronto Star

David Skok, the Boston Globe's former managing editor, has left his position as associate editor and head of editorial strategy for the Toronto Star's digital platforms and products.

Skok joined the Star this past autumn.

Prior to his work at the Star and the Boston Globe, Skok was the managing editor for www.globalnews.ca and completed the Martin Wise Goodman Nieman fellowship program at Harvard University from 2011 to 2012.

He is also the co-author of "Breaking News: Mastering the art of disruptive innovation in journalism" and currently sits on the board of directors for the Online News Association.

Read his full note, posted on Twitter, below: