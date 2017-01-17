Community newspapers influential in the automotive path-to-purchase

Data from the 2016 study Community Newspapers Drive Results confirms that newspapers and their websites are a key media influence when consumers are in the market for a new vehicle.

Newspaper media are influential in the early stages of the purchase cycle. When it comes time to make a purchase, 40 per cent of new car buyers/printed newspaper readers are influenced by newspapers (compared to 35 per cent for TV and 26 per cent for magazines). The study also finds that social media is a great tool for communicating with friends and family, but is not a major influence when it comes to automotive purchasing decisions.

Download full study material at http://newspaperscanada.ca/ad-resources/community-newspapers-drive-results/