Research proves that community newspaper readers notice the vehicle ads in their paper. Automotive ads in newspapers are also influential throughout all stages of the purchase cycle, and are most-used for general automotive information and deciding on the make and model of potential vehicle purchases.

The 2016 Community Newspapers Drive Results research study, funded by Canadian Heritage, explores engagement with printed community newspapers in Canada as well as the key role they play in the automotive path-to-purchase. Newspapers Canada has prepared a presentation that highlights key engagement metrics as well as the automotive purchase cycle; the presentation is available in PDF and PowerPoint formats.