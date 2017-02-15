Community newspaper readership increases with age

The majority of community newspaper readers report reading their papers within the last seven days.

Research from the readership survey Vividata, confirms that weekly reach of community newspapers increases with age, regardless of community size.

In smaller markets (with less than 100,000 population) two thirds of adults 18+ (64%) read in the past week. Weekly readership climbs as high as 81% for adults 65 years and older.

These findings come from the most recent release from Vividata. Vividata is a leading provider of cross-platform audience measurement for Canadian newspapers and magazines, at the national, regional, and local market level. The 2016 Q2 release provides a wealth of readership and product data based on a 12 month sample of 40,000+ in 49 markets across Canada. www.vividata.ca