Three Canadian photojournalists — Amber Bracken, Darren Calabrese, and Giovanni Capriotti — had winning entries this year's World Press Photo contest.

All three worked for and/or had their photos published in Canadian dailies.

In 2014, Amber Bracken led a sports photography webinar with Newspapers Canada after winning the National Newspaper Award that year. You can find an archived copy of that webinar here.

We wish a hearty note of 'congrats' to all the winners for their compelling works.