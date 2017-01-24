Canadian advertising market valued at over $9-billion in 2016

The Canadian advertising market ranks tenth on the global scale with just over $9 billion USD estimated in 2016, reports Zenith Optimedia.

In Canada the internet maintains the largest share of ad revenue, followed by television and then newspapers (daily and community). In the most recently measured period the majority of internet advertising was from consumer packaged goods, followed by automotive and then retail.

In Canada, and the rest of the world, mobile ad revenue continues to claim the highest level of growth.

Newspapers Canada collects daily newspaper revenues quarterly and makes these reports available only to participating newspaper members. The most recent report (Q3 2016) is now available in the Members section of our website.

Data collection for Q4 2016 is now in field and the final report should be available in April 2017.