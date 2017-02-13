The brief moment where ‘we’ became the news

There are a few rare moments every now and again when, in the course of our daily business, we unexpectedly become 'the news'. This happened to our humble association last week.

For this year's Canadian Community Newspaper Awards competition, the Flin Flon Reminder submitted to us a heart-warming story about a Syrian family's adjustment to their new lives in Canada for adjudication.

For some reason, unbeknownst to us, the competition entry fee was flagged as a 'suspicious transaction' by Paypal.

It was a dumbfounding turn of events that got picked up by the Canadian Press - and subsequently went viral. You can read about it all here.

And, now, as they saying goes: 'back to your regularly scheduled programming.'