Christina Blizzard, one of the original members of the Toronto Sun editorial team, has decided to retire after 50 years in the newspaper business.

"We were the feisty start-up, the Uber of the day," said Blizzard in her final column, published earlier this week. "We disrupted Toronto’s staid newspaper scene with our irreverence and our upstart ways."

"Nothing was sacred — except the news."

Her perspectives on a generation in the newspaper business are fascinated. You can read them all here.