Black Press launches high-end lifestyle magazine in the Okanagan

Black Press is launching a new Okanagan edition of its flagship lifestyle magazine, Boulevard.

The luxury publication covers home and decor, food, fashion, and art, and also features profiles on local tastemakers. Black Press first acquired Boulevard in June 2013 and now publishes four English-language editions, covering markets in Victoria, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, as well as a Chinese edition focused on the Vancouver market.

“Black Press has a rich history of capturing stories of life in the Okanagan and Boulevard is going to be a great platform to showcase the Okanagan lifestyle and the fascinating people who call the region their home,” notes Randy Blair, president of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Divisions of Black Press Group Ltd.

Boulevard Okanagan will be distributed six times a year to select homes and will be available, free of charge, in various retail outlets throughout the region.