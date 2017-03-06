Prince George Citizen makes headlines in community

Late last month, the Prince George Newspapers Digitization Project was honoured with the Jeanne Clarke local history award for service.

According to The Citizen, the awards are presented each year to individuals or groups for outstanding contributions in the preservation and promotion of local and northern history.

The searchable newspaper database features issues of The Citizen dating back to May 17, 1916.

The Citizen has also received attention for donating more than half a million images, taken between 1970 and 2000, to a local museum.