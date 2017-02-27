Enter the Goff Penny Memorial Prize for Young Journalists today!

Do you have talented young reporters writing for your daily newspaper? If so, encourage them to enter their work for the annual Goff Penny Awards.

The competition provides $1,500 cash prizes to early-career journalists (full-time staff, interns or freelancers) writing for member daily newspapers.

Entrants must be between the ages of 20 to 25 to participate in this competition. English and French entries are welcome and prizes will be awarded in two circulation classes.

Previous winners include Daniel Dale and Jesse McLean of the Toronto Star, and Molly Hayes of the Hamilton Spectator.

We will be accepting entries until Friday, March 17, 2017.

For more information, please click here.

If you have any additional questions please contact, Nicole Bunt, Awards Coordinator, at: awards@newspaperscanada.ca.